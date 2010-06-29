Will a Woman Take Obama's Spot?

We ask BET stars to pick the first female president, and you might love Vivica A. Fox's answer

By Ted Casablanca, John Boone Jun 29, 2010 2:52 PMTags
PoliticsJohn LegendBarack ObamaSarah PalinNiecy NashBET Awards
Vivica A. Fox, Sarah PalinAlexander Tamargo/WireImage; Brian Zak/Sipa Press

We may have our first black president, but Team Awful is ready to keep the progress going and hand the White House to somebody we've been suggesting all along: a strong-minded, powerful female.

We thought the BET Awards, held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, would be the perfect place to ask: After Obama, could a female commander-in-chief be next, and if so—who?

Spoiler alert: You're going to love (or despise) Vivica A. Fox's answer:

But, first let's see what other celebs thought.

"I think we definitely could, we already broke down one barrier," dished the young multi-talent Keke Palmer, a sentiment shared by many of her fellow attendees.

So who would this brassy young babe pick to fill the first roll of Mrs. President?

"I really did like Mrs. Clinton. I really did like her, I thought she would be a good candidate," Palmer added.

Other popular noms were first lady Michelle Obama, picked by R&B chicks Ashanti and Casey, while Niecy Nash and T.I. picked a gal who's basically already controlling the country:

"We've been waiting on Oprah for a long time and now that her show's going away, hey—why not?" Niecy laughed.

"It's not good enough just to have a female. You gotta have the right one," soulful John Legend clarified when we pitched our first female prez.

And his only suggestion?

"Not Sarah Palin, please!"

Uh, duh.

But why so shy, Johnny? While we're on the subject of Ms. P, let's hear from someone who really wasn't bashful about bashing the former VP candidate: Vivica A. Fox, of course.

"Oh yes! Absolutely, you know, it's equal opportunity now! You know what I mean?" Vivica said tres enthusiastically, when we popped the Presidential Q. "If we had a brother up there..."

And who's got her vote?

"Well, of course, Hillary Clinton! Definitely not the other chick that's from Alaska. The dingbat? No!" Vivica yelped without hesitation, then just for emphasis: "No, no, no, no, no."

"She can't have it. She won't even admit to getting a boob job!"

Hey, we're totally Team Hillary, but we wouldn't be opposed to seeing Vivica on the ticket as her VP.

Follow @theawfultruth on Twitter!

_______

PHOTOS: 2010 BET Awards

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

4

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest