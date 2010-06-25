Kanye Kicking Off BET Awards Show

The "Jesus Walks" rapper will perform his new single "Power," the song that was leaked to the Internet last month in which he dissed Saturday Night Live ("F--k SNL and the whole cast/Tell 'em Yeezy said they can kiss my whole ass").

"Power" also suggests West is finally getting a grip on his out of control ego—at least by his standards. ("Now I embody every characteristic of the egotistic/He know, he so, f—kin' gifted/I just needed time alone, with my own thoughts/Got treasures in my mind but couldn't open up my own vault"). He performed the tune at a show earlier this month to benefit his Kanye West Foundation as well.

The stage-crashing hip-hopster, whose new album Good Ass Job is expected to drop in the fall, has two nominations: one for Best Collaboration with Lil' Wayne and Eminem and another for Video of the Year with Jay-Z and Rihanna.

Queen Latifah will emcee the BET ceremony, which will air live on the cable channel from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditiorium this Sunday.

Other performers include Slim Shady, Alicia Keys, Usher, Drake, Trey Songz, Dirty Money, and Nicki Minaj. Organizers are also planning a tribute to mark the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death.