Exclusive

Kanye Kicking Off BET Awards Show

Rap star will bring some "Power" to BET's annual kudocast

By Josh Grossberg Jun 25, 2010 11:31 PMTags
Kanye WestBET Awards
Kanye WestNoah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

He's gonna let 'em finish all right. Bet on it.

After lying low the last six months or so following last September's MTV VMAs debacle when he foolishly interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, Kanye West is finally ready to show his face in public again as he's—drum roll please—been tapped to open the 10th Annual BET Awards on Sunday, E! News has learned exclusively.

Where's Beyoncé when we need her?

The "Jesus Walks" rapper will perform his new single "Power," the song that was leaked to the Internet last month in which he dissed Saturday Night Live ("F--k SNL and the whole cast/Tell 'em Yeezy said they can kiss my whole ass").

"Power" also suggests West is finally getting a grip on his out of control ego—at least by his standards. ("Now I embody every characteristic of the egotistic/He know, he so, f—kin' gifted/I just needed time alone, with my own thoughts/Got treasures in my mind but couldn't open up my own vault"). He performed the tune at a show earlier this month to benefit his Kanye West Foundation as well.

The stage-crashing hip-hopster, whose new album Good Ass Job is expected to drop in the fall, has two nominations: one for Best Collaboration with Lil' Wayne and Eminem and another for Video of the Year with Jay-Z and Rihanna.

Queen Latifah will emcee the BET ceremony, which will air live on the cable channel from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditiorium this Sunday.

Other performers include Slim Shady, Alicia Keys, Usher, Drake, Trey Songz, Dirty Money, and Nicki Minaj. Organizers are also planning a tribute to mark the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death.

Follow @eonline on Twitter!

________

Take a look back at the event that launched Kanye into infamy in E! Online's 2009 MTV Video Music Awards gallery.

Trending Stories

1

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

Latest News

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest

How Relatively Famous Is Recovering From That Explosive Fight