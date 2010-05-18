Justin Bieberama Extends to BET Award Nominations

Ludacris and Usher's tutelage has paid off for Justin Bieber.
The 16-year-old "Baby" singer has scored a nomination for Best New Artist for the 2010 BET Awards, which recognizes achievements in music, film and sports.
And speaking of Bieber's mentors, Usher will square off against the OK-to-like-again (?) Chris Brown, Maxwell, Trey Songz and Raheem DeVaughn for Best Male R&B Artist, while Ludacris will try to take down Jay-Z, king of all comers with five noms, for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, newcomer Melanie Fiona and Songz are chillin' just to the left with four nods apiece
In fact, Jay-Z and his missus are squaring off in the Best Collaboration and Best Video categories, the latter of which has Hova listed twice, for "Empire State of Mind" and "Run This Town," while Beyoncé's in it to win it with Lady Gaga for "Telephone."
On the cinematic side, Avatar, Precious, The Blind Side (ah, Oscar memories...), Michael Jackson's This Is It and Law Abiding Citizen are nominated for Best Movie.
Zoe Saldana, Gabourey Sidibe, in-house talent Mo'Nique, Taraji P. Henson and Regina King are up for Best Actress, while veterans Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle and Jamie Foxx give Idris Elba and Quinton Aaron a run for their money in the Best Actor category.
Queen Latifah hosts the 2010 BET Awards on June 27 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
For a complete list of nominations, go to BET.com.
