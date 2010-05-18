Justin Bieberama Extends to BET Award Nominations

Teen gets a nod for Best New Artist; Jay-Z leads all contenders with five nominations

By Natalie Finn May 18, 2010 10:05 PMTags
TVMusicJustin BieberBET Awards
Usher, Justin Bieber

Ludacris and Usher's tutelage has paid off for Justin Bieber.

The 16-year-old "Baby" singer has scored a nomination for Best New Artist for the 2010 BET Awards, which recognizes achievements in music, film and sports.

And speaking of Bieber's mentors, Usher will square off against the OK-to-like-again (?) Chris Brown, Maxwell, Trey Songz and Raheem DeVaughn for Best Male R&B Artist, while Ludacris will try to take down Jay-Z, king of all comers with five noms, for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, newcomer Melanie Fiona and Songz are chillin' just to the left with four nods apiece

In fact, Jay-Z and his missus are squaring off in the Best Collaboration and Best Video categories, the latter of which has Hova listed twice, for "Empire State of Mind" and "Run This Town," while Beyoncé's in it to win it with Lady Gaga for "Telephone."

On the cinematic side, Avatar, Precious, The Blind Side (ah, Oscar memories...), Michael Jackson's This Is It and Law Abiding Citizen are nominated for Best Movie.

Zoe Saldana, Gabourey Sidibe, in-house talent Mo'Nique, Taraji P. Henson and Regina King are up for Best Actress, while veterans Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle and Jamie Foxx give Idris Elba and Quinton Aaron a run for their money in the Best Actor category.

Queen Latifah hosts the 2010 BET Awards on June 27 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

For a complete list of nominations, go to BET.com.

Follow @eonline on Twitter!

________

Now's the perfect time to ask yourself, Justin Bieber: What's the Appeal?

Trending Stories

1

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

Latest News

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest

How Relatively Famous Is Recovering From That Explosive Fight