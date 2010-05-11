Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton: Gettin' Hitched!

Prior to securing the hand of his bride-to-be (in a moment that was punctuated by the down-home downing of a couple of Bacardi and Diet Sprites), the 33-year-old "Hillbilly Bone" singer made sure to call Lambert's father and ask for his blessing.

"That was so Southern and old-school and perfect," the 26-year-old tells People. As for that all-important ring, in order to maintain the surprise, Lambert was not consulted on the bauble, but Shelton did just fine on his own.

"I was so proud of him," she says. "We've been together five years, so he knew exactly what I wanted but it's so much more perfect than I could have picked out myself."

The couple began dating in 2006, shortly after Shelton divorced his first wife, Kaynette Williams. In 2008, the duo combined business and pleasure and worked together on the No. 1 hit "Home."

While it'll mark the second trip down the aisle for Shelton, it's the first for Lambert—and she couldn't be more excited.

"Weddings are great and engagements are great and diamonds are especially great," she tells People. "But I'm just excited to be married because I want to tell Blake I really can love him the rest of my life and be happy and make him happy."