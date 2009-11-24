NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

One Last Shot of Taylor Lautner's Abs

Haven't we all seen enough of this kid's abs? Probably, but Rolling Stone has magazines to sell!

By Jennifer Cady Nov 24, 2009 5:15 PMTags
MagazinesTaylor LautnerVampires

Just when we thought it was safe to check out the newsstand and not have to see any more New Moon covers, Rolling Stone releases their special edition Taylor Lautner wet T-shirt contest issue.

Great timing, Rolling Stone. While some may still appreciate Taylor's striptease show, the rest of us already saw the goods plenty this past weekend. We've also reset our Twilight Countdown clocks and can't be bothered with any more New Moon promotion, especially when the interview is all about the gym and how boring Taylor is.

From now on, it's all Eclipse, all the time. See you in seven months, Tay-Tay! By then you'll even be of age, which will make this whole operation you got going on completely legal.

________

Not ready to move on just yet? Check out the rest of New Moon's magazine covers.

Trending Stories

1

Bottoms Up! See the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

2

Vanderpump Rules' Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Ex

3

Katy Perry Supports "Friend" Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

4

See Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Tributes

5

Chance the Rapper Is Teaching His Daughter, 4, About Her "Superpower"

Latest News

Chance the Rapper Is Teaching His Daughter, 4, About Her "Superpower"

The Love Story of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

See Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Tributes

Maddie Ziegler Apologizes for Past "Racially Insensitive" Videos

Bottoms Up! See the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

Laguna Beach's Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Reunite

Vanderpump Rules' Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Ex