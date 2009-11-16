Remembering The Equalizer; Edward Woodward Dead at 79

Edward Woodward, the British star of stage and screen arguably best known for kicking bad-guy butt on CBS' The Equalizer, has died.

His agent said Woodward have been hospitalized in the U.K. for an unspecified illness and died Monday.

With nearly 100 credits on an IMDb résumé dating back to the 1950s, Woodward worked with the legendary likes of Laurence Olivier and Alfred Hitchcock, could do Shakespearean and soap opera, had roles that were hailed by critics (Breaker Morant) as well as a cult classic (the original The Wicker Man), and pocketed awards for his efforts, including an Emmy (for the documentary Remembering World War II) and a Golden Globe (for The Equalizer).

He was nominated for an Emmy during each year of the CBS series' 1985-89 run, even though his duties were cut during the third season after he suffered a heart attack. His most recent film work was in the 2007 comedy Hot Fuzz and the yet to be released Congregation of Ghosts.

Woodward was 79.