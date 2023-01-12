Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as your classic exes-turned-friends in Netflix's Your Place Or Mine--but will they update their status again? Take a look below.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time.

The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine

In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter (Ashton) are exes-turned-BFFs, with Debbie being a single mom in Los Angeles and Peter living the bachelor life in the Big Apple. The pair then decide to switch lives for a week with Peter playing the role of dad and Debbie getting a mini vacation in New York City.

And what can viewers expect next? Well, like any good rom-com, Debbie and Peter toy with the idea of giving their romance a second shot.

Your Place or Mine is written and directed by the woman who gave us household movies such as Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, and comedy series Crazy Ex-GirlfriendAline Brosh McKenna. Alongside the Big Little Lies actress and the That '70s Show alum, the movie stars Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, Griffin Matthews, Shiri Appleby and Steve Zahn.

Both Reese and Ashton have spilled the tea on their upcoming movie, leaving viewers with high anticipations.

"Your Place Or Mine is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere," the Morning Show star shared in a statement via Netflix in December. "Even if your life didn't perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there's hope and there's joy, and love can still be found."

Netflix

Meanwhile, for the No Strings Attached actor taking on the role of Peter was a no-brainer. 

Ashton told People in December that signing up for the movie was an "easy" decision since it would mean collaborating with both Reese and Aline, "two women I have wanted to work with for years."

And in real life? Ashton and Reese would definitely qualify as besties.

"We just had fun," Ashton added. "I can talk to Reese about anything—acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

Viewers can mark their calendars as the movie drops on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day on Feb. 10. 

