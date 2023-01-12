Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton

All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see.

For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.

"In my opinion, there can only be one star, and there's three stars," Brandi explained on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "So, that's really what it comes down to."

Brandi previously starred alongside Kyle and Kim on seasons two through four of RHOBH, though she noted to host WWHL Andy Cohen, "I love Kim, I love Kathy, I love Kyle." And the sisters' TV troubles are something she can relate to in her own life.