Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable in The Sympathizer Role Transformation

Robert Downey Jr., is that you?

The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you doing a double take.

Downey wore a red, curly wig that showed his character's receding hairline and sported a pair of bleached eyebrows. To complete his costume, he donned a burgundy jacket over a pink striped button-down shirt, dark pants and brown shoes.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning book by the same name, The Sympathizer tells the story of a man born to a French father and Vietnamese mother who works as a communist spy during the Vietnam War and is exiled to the United States.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hoa Xuande is playing the main character while Downey is taking on a variety of supporting roles, with Sandra Oh, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen also being a part of the cast.