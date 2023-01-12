Frankie Muniz Is Back in the Driver's Seat as He Embarks on a Career as a NASCAR Driver

Frankie Muniz is making a career change. Malcolm in the Middle star revealed he is becoming a full-time NASCAR driver, making his racing debut in February.

By JD Knapp Jan 12, 2023 4:39 PMTags
TVSportsCelebritiesNASCARFrankie Muniz
Watch: Frankie Muniz on How His Wife Pushed Him to do The Surreal Life

It's never too late to chase your dreams.

Just ask Frankie Muniz, who is just a month away from beginning his professional racing career with a race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

The Malcolm in the Middle star announced Jan. 11 that he will be driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing with the hopes of winning an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

In a statement, Muniz, who shares son Mauz, 1, with wife Paige Price, reflected on exactly how much pursuing this new endeavor means to him.

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," Muniz shared. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

He added on Twitter following the announcement, "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams."

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette had similar high for the team's newest driver. "It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve," he said in the statement. "But with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023."

Disney

While his first race as a pro is set for Feb. 18 at Daytona, it won't be Muniz's first time behind the wheel.

That's because in addition to being vocal about his lifelong racing hobby throughout his career, the former child actor starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Miracle in Lane 2 back in 2000.

Trending Stories

1

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are True Co-Pilots on the Red Carpet

2

William, Kate & Charles Make First Public Outings Since Harry's Book

3

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

4

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

5

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

Latest News

Kathryn Dennis Is Leaving Southern Charm

Frankie Muniz Embarking on a New Career as a NASCAR Driver

See Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Bloody Wolf Pack Trailer

Ryan Dorsey Pens Heartbreaking Note to Ex Naya Rivera on Her Birthday

William, Kate & Charles Make First Public Outings Since Harry's Book

24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for Just $99

Air Force Football Player Hunter Brown Dead After Medical Emergency