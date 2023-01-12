Ryan Dorsey Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ex Naya Rivera on What Would've Been Her 36th Birthday

Watch : Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera.

The actor, who is father to the Glee alum's 7-year-old son Josey, shared a touching tribute to his ex on what would've been her 36th birthday. Naya died at the age of 33 in a July 2020 drowning accident.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures," Ryan wrote alongside Jan. 12 Instagram photos of Naya with their son. "But I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will."

As the 39-year-old noted, he and Josey are simply "doing the best we can," concluding his message with encouragement for others.

"If you're reading this no matter what you're going through," he added. "Take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride. I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward."