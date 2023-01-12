Your First Look at the Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast

Cruel Summer season two will be no vacation.
On Jan. 11, Freeform released the first image of the second season's cast—Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore—posed around a picnic table in front of a misty lake and forest.
Captioned "The truth eventually comes to the surface," the photo gives an ominous tease about where things are headed in season two, which will be set in a waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest.
"The next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship," according to the network. "Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Underwood) and Megan's best friend Luke (Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."
Megan is described by the network as "a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family" who meets Isabella, "a daughter of foreign diplomats," when she spends a year as an exchange student with Megan's family.
Luke, meanwhile, "finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world, separate from the expectations of his powerful father," played by Paul Adelstein.
If you, like us, used to spend your Sunday nights glued to ABC's primetime lineup, you'll no doubt recognize that season two of Cruel Summer features a reunion between Adelstein and Strickland, who played husband and wife Cooper and Charlotte on Private Practice from 2007-2013.
Strickland plays Megan's mother, "who thinks hosting Isabella will open her daughter's eyes to a bigger world than their small town."
The first season of Cruel Summer was set in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas in the '90s and told the story of teenage friends Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). Focusing on the same day over the course of three years, the story revolved around Kate's mysterious disappearance and what happens after Jeanette seemingly takes her place.
The second season of Cruel Summer will hit Freeform later this year.