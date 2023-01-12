Your First Look at the Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Cruel Summer season two will be no vacation.

On Jan. 11, Freeform released the first image of the second season's cast—Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore—posed around a picnic table in front of a misty lake and forest.

Captioned "The truth eventually comes to the surface," the photo gives an ominous tease about where things are headed in season two, which will be set in a waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest.

"The next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship," according to the network. "Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Underwood) and Megan's best friend Luke (Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Megan is described by the network as "a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family" who meets Isabella, "a daughter of foreign diplomats," when she spends a year as an exchange student with Megan's family.