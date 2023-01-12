How TikTok's "Cloud Skin" Trend Perfectly Blends Matte and Dewy Makeup

TikTok's buzziest beauty trend is all about creating a soft matte look, while still letting your skin shine. Get the lowdown on how to achieve the cloud skin finish.

Beauty lovers can finally have the best of both worlds.

There's no denying TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to showcasing fun and functional techniques people can implement in their daily makeup routines. And now, TikTok's buzzy cloud skin trend is a win-win for everyone, as it perfectly blends a dewy and matte finish.

So, what exactly does that mean? Well, the cloud skin craze consists of creating a soft and hazy matte look, while still letting your skin breathe allowing a natural glow.

MAC Cosmetics' Global Senior Artist, Dominic Skinner—who originally coined the term cloud skin—explained why people were opting for the versatile look. Fun fact: The trend initially took off in 2020 during London Fashion Week, but it's been picking up steam once again on TikTok.

"People are becoming fascinated with skincare and skin treatments but they also aren't seeing foundation and powder as something they simply put on and run with," Dominic told Refinery29 at the time. "It's all about specifically placed powder, a touch of foundation and a facial oil to prime the skin."

As for where you should dust your powder? The makeup artist suggested you mattify the inner corners of the eyes and around the nostrils, which will make your foundation last longer. 

TikTok

But if you tend to shine in other areas that you don't want to be highlighted (no pun intended), he said, "I always powder the jawline so it makes the cheeks look slightly shiny and sheer. And when you powder your forehead, just powder the hairline because you control the placement of the shine, and the powder will slowly dissipate and graduate to nothing."

All in all the cloud skin trend adds softness and radiance to the complexion, with Dominic adding, "It's sort of lightness and a fluffiness."

Of course, this isn't the only buzzy beauty fad worth trying. Keep scrolling to see all of the mind-blowing tips, tricks and techniques that have influenced us.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

