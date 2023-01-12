How TikTok's "Cloud Skin" Trend Perfectly Blends Matte and Dewy Makeup

Beauty lovers can finally have the best of both worlds.

There's no denying TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to showcasing fun and functional techniques people can implement in their daily makeup routines. And now, TikTok's buzzy cloud skin trend is a win-win for everyone, as it perfectly blends a dewy and matte finish.

So, what exactly does that mean? Well, the cloud skin craze consists of creating a soft and hazy matte look, while still letting your skin breathe allowing a natural glow.

MAC Cosmetics' Global Senior Artist, Dominic Skinner—who originally coined the term cloud skin—explained why people were opting for the versatile look. Fun fact: The trend initially took off in 2020 during London Fashion Week, but it's been picking up steam once again on TikTok.

"People are becoming fascinated with skincare and skin treatments but they also aren't seeing foundation and powder as something they simply put on and run with," Dominic told Refinery29 at the time. "It's all about specifically placed powder, a touch of foundation and a facial oil to prime the skin."