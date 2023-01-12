Why The View's Sunny Hostin Doesn't Feel "Shame" After Breast Reduction and Liposuction

Watch : The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who

Not everything has to be a hot topic.

Well, that's what Sunny Hostin thinks when it comes to her personal decision to undergo a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last April. In a new interview with People, The View co-host expressed her hopes of destigmatizing cosmetic procedures after sharing her own experience.

"I feel like a better version of myself," she told the publication. "It was a health decision and a self-care decision. I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all."

By the time she was 16, Sunny said she was a double-D. Years of struggling with back pain and body-image issues would follow.

But it wasn't until the 54-year-old was getting dressed for the 2022 White House correspondents' dinner—when she put on a gown and discovered the dress' bra didn't fit—that she said it was time to do something.