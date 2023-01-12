YouTuber Lia Marie Johnson Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt, Drug-Induced Psychosis and Abuse

Watch : Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis

Lia Marie Johnson is ready to tell her story.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame at age 14 for appearing in the Fine Brothers' "Kids React" YouTube series, shared a video of herself recounting her previous years struggling with addiction, abusive relationships and her suicide attempt.

"When I was 17 I moved to Los Angeles alone to pursue my career," she said in the Jan. 4 clip. "I worked hard and focused on my passions, but I was living in a whole other world when the sun went down," the singer shared in her video. "I was drinking, using drugs, and partying almost every night. My lifestyle became more dangerous as the years passed."

Lia noted, "Life isn't always easy, I just never knew it could be so hard."

The online personality went on to recount an abusive relationship she entered at a young age.

"I was in a relationship with someone who I thought I loved, but even that changed when he put his hands on me and strangled me," Lia recalled. "I was so young I didn't know what to do or how to speak up. So I stayed quiet. I don't think I ever told anyone."