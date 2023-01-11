Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Selling $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion: Take a Tour

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

It looks like Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are ready to tackle a new chapter in their lives.

The "Wanted" singer and the NFL star have listed their Nashville home for $10.3 million, E! News has learned. Brian Cournoyer and Jamie Brandenburg of Compass hold the listing.

Initially built in 2011, the 13,000-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-baths. Of course, Jessie and Eric—who share kids Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—have put a plethora of personal touches to the house since moving into it in 2019.

Take the entry hallway, which is decorated with sweet family portraits. Meanwhile, a bedroom on the first floor of the two-story abode has been converted into spacious walk-in closet capable of housing pieces from Jessie's ever-expanding fashion label, Kittenish.

As for the finished basement, the Eric & Jessie: Game On couple has transformed it into a large game room that includes jungle gym equipment and arcades games. A floor-to-ceiling wine rack can also be found in the space, making it the perfect entertaining space for both adults and kids.