Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Selling $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion: Take a Tour

It looks like Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are ready to tackle a new chapter in their lives.
The "Wanted" singer and the NFL star have listed their Nashville home for $10.3 million, E! News has learned. Brian Cournoyer and Jamie Brandenburg of Compass hold the listing.
Initially built in 2011, the 13,000-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-baths. Of course, Jessie and Eric—who share kids Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—have put a plethora of personal touches to the house since moving into it in 2019.
Take the entry hallway, which is decorated with sweet family portraits. Meanwhile, a bedroom on the first floor of the two-story abode has been converted into spacious walk-in closet capable of housing pieces from Jessie's ever-expanding fashion label, Kittenish.
As for the finished basement, the Eric & Jessie: Game On couple has transformed it into a large game room that includes jungle gym equipment and arcades games. A floor-to-ceiling wine rack can also be found in the space, making it the perfect entertaining space for both adults and kids.
Situated on three acres of land, the gated estate also boasts a newly renovated Italian-style kitchen, an office and a family den.
A geothermal luxury pool sits outside surrounded by lush green lawns and mature trees.
Jessie and Eric previously said that the impressive manor "checks off every item on the wish list."
"We do not plan on moving anymore, we've moved a lot," Jessie told People back in 2019. "We keep saying this is the forever home, and it's every dream we've ever had."
Keep scrolling to take a tour inside.