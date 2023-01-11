How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure

Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era.
And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's half-sister Kathy Hilton—the OG RHOBH star confessed that she will miss having Lisa on the show.
"I will," Kyle told fans during a Jan. 10 Amazon Live stream. "And don't at me because she followed my sister last year, and all that. You know what guys, I can put those two situations in separate boxes. Yes, I will miss Lisa Rinna."
Kyle found herself caught up in a feud between Lisa and Kathy after Lisa accused Kathy of insulting Kyle and several cast members during an alleged meltdown on the group's Aspen trip.
"People would say, 'Why didn't you speak up and defend your sister?'" the 54-year-old responded to fan criticism of how she handled Lisa and Kathy's feud. "I can't always explain things, but sometimes being quiet may look like it's the easy way out, but it's actually the hardest thing to do."
All that drama aside, Kyle went on to note that Lisa "was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life," adding, "Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive and we had a lot of fun. So, it's a big loss for me personally."
A few days after Lisa announced she'd be leaving the Bravo series after eight seasons on Jan. 5, Kyle shared a funny video of herself and co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp messing around in Lisa's bedroom while filming season nine in Provence, France, on Instagram Jan. 10.
"I felt the need to post something about Rinna, throwing back to good times, because, you know, we did have a lot of amazing times on the show over these years," Kyle explained. "Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on."
At the end of the day, Kyle said it is "very strange to think that she's gone," as she herself is "not someone who likes change."
