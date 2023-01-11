How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure

Watch : Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH

Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era.

And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's half-sister Kathy Hilton—the OG RHOBH star confessed that she will miss having Lisa on the show.

"I will," Kyle told fans during a Jan. 10 Amazon Live stream. "And don't at me because she followed my sister last year, and all that. You know what guys, I can put those two situations in separate boxes. Yes, I will miss Lisa Rinna."

Kyle found herself caught up in a feud between Lisa and Kathy after Lisa accused Kathy of insulting Kyle and several cast members during an alleged meltdown on the group's Aspen trip.

"People would say, 'Why didn't you speak up and defend your sister?'" the 54-year-old responded to fan criticism of how she handled Lisa and Kathy's feud. "I can't always explain things, but sometimes being quiet may look like it's the easy way out, but it's actually the hardest thing to do."