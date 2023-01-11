Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are True Co-Pilots at Red Carpet Movie Premiere

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

This couple is ready for takeoff.

The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made a perfect landing on the Jan. 10 red carpet for the New York screening of the 2023 film Plane.

For the event, Peter, famously dubbed Pilot Pete, rocked a crisp, blue suit, while Kelley sported a champagne-colored, sparkling dress.

Their red carpet appearance comes after the couple rekindled their rollercoaster romance in recent months.

Kelley and Peter's story began before his season of The Bachelor—when the pair met in a hotel lobby prior to filming. Eventually, they were on the ABC show side-by-side. And although they didn't walk out of the experience together, Peter and Kelley began officially dating post-series in April 2020. The duo eventually split in December 2020, and even embarked on a very public and very heated feud with one another.



Despite their drama, it appears rough turbulence doesn't last forever, as they are back on. And as a source in Bachelor Nation told E! News in September, this time around is different.