We'd Love for MTV's The Challenge to Cast These 21 Reality Stars

The biggest challenge for The Challenge? Finding new stars.
When the show first premiered in 1998, MTV simply brought together cast members from two of its most popular franchises—The Real World and Road Rules—to assemble an all-star reality TV cast. But with those shows no longer airing (the last Real World aired in 2017 and Road Rules veered off course 2007), The Challenge has had to evolve, first by pulling in Challengers from the network's other shows, including Are You the One?, then opening up the casting pool to other franchises. Now, there are more Big Brother alums competing than veterans from The Real World, with The Challenge also discovering talent from international series as well. But not every newcomer is able to make the transition from their original show to the T.J. Lavin-hosted game, now in its 38th season. For every Kaycee Clark or Devin Walker, there's a Nam Vo or Berna Canbeldek. Who? Exactly.
So, what makes for a good prospective Challenger? Casting lead Skye Topic previously revealed to E! News what she looks for in a rookie.
"A big part of it is how they pop in the interview sitdowns," Topic explained in a 2021 interview. "I'll do them pre-production and sometimes you'll see someone pop on their show and then you're like, 'Oh, is this person a Challenger?' You'll realize maybe they're not."
A key element Topic's team is looking for is versatility, in addition to just being good TV.
"You have to have a pretty political mind to play our game well," she explained, "because it's not just about can they scale a beam above the water for 20 minutes, but can they do that and then get back to the house and start navigating how I keep myself out of elimination? That part is equally as difficult."
While scouting, Topic said the casting crew is "not really looking at anything specific," and that they "scour through all the shows, we'll see who popped and then sometimes I'll scour through someone I thought was good and see who they're friends with. A lot of these reality show contestants are friends with each other."
In the current season, veterans were able to bring in their significant other, friend or family member as their partner, thanks to the Ride or Dies theme. The current edition also brought rookies from German series The Mole and Prince Charming entered the mix. Basically, no one is off limits. Which got us thinking: Of everyone in the reality TV oeuvre, who would we love to see go head-to-head with Johnny Bananas in a Hall Brawl or be the latest person to hook up with Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat?
The answer, it turns out, is not brief. We dove deep to assemble a line-up of 21 reality TV stars we would love to see compete on The Challenge. Hope to see you ever so soon:
