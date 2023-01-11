Glen Powell and Jay Ellis Reveal What You “Wouldn’t Expect” About Tom Cruise

Watch : Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Working with Tom Cruise was like being on cloud nine for Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

The actors reflected on the bond they developed with the action star throughout the filming process for Tom Gun: Maverick. And as they exclusively told E! News at the 2023 Golden Globes, they got to know a different side to Tom—including something about the actor that may surprise fans. (See other stars at the Jan. 10 awards show here.)

"He's actually got an amazing sense of humor," Jay told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I think most people wouldn't expect that."

Adding that collaborating with Tom was "everything you would imagine," Jay said the 60-year-old became a mentor and a friend.

And Glen couldn't agree more.

"Doesn't get any better than Tom," he said. "He's as cool as it gets."

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom—who was nominated at the 80th annual Golden Globes for his performance in the blockbuster—reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 film. To prepare the 2022 sequel's cast members for the high-flying adventure film, Jay revealed to E! News last May that the Jerry Maguire star took them on a "Tom Cruise Bootcamp."