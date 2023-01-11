Exclusive

Glen Powell and Jay Ellis Reveal What You “Wouldn’t Expect” About Tom Cruise

Glen Powell and Jay Ellis detail their bond with Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, exclusively telling E! News at the 2023 Golden Globes that he was a mentor to them.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jan 11, 2023 10:39 PMTags
Red CarpetTom CruiseAwardsGolden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Working with Tom Cruise was like being on cloud nine for Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

The actors reflected on the bond they developed with the action star throughout the filming process for Tom Gun: Maverick. And as they exclusively told E! News at the 2023 Golden Globes, they got to know a different side to Tom—including something about the actor that may surprise fans. (See other stars at the Jan. 10 awards show here.)

"He's actually got an amazing sense of humor," Jay told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I think most people wouldn't expect that."

Adding that collaborating with Tom was "everything you would imagine," Jay said the 60-year-old became a mentor and a friend.

And Glen couldn't agree more.

"Doesn't get any better than Tom," he said. "He's as cool as it gets."

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom—who was nominated at the 80th annual Golden Globes for his performance in the blockbuster—reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 film. To prepare the 2022 sequel's cast members for the high-flying adventure film, Jay revealed to E! News last May that the Jerry Maguire star took them on a "Tom Cruise Bootcamp."

photos
60 Fascinating Facts About Tom Cruise

"We're flying all these crazy maneuvers with him every single day," he recalled. "It was just this crazy experience."

The cast also swam with the coach of the U.S. Open Water swim team and attended "culture trips" to learn about the everyday lives of pilots.

Getty Images; Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

"It was just so much information," Jay continued, "but it was also so well thought out and planned where it never felt like you were just getting hit with a ton of stuff. It was just these little incremental steps that you were taking, and then all of a sudden, we were all like, ‘Yeah, we pilots.'"

Keep scrolling to see other stars take the red carpet at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In Christian Siriano, Styled by Bryon Javar

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

In Vera Wang

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Gucci, Styled by Enrique Melendez

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

In Prada

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

In C. D. Greene

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

In Gucci

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Clare Danes

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Seth Rogen

In Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Rosie Assoulin

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Saint Laurent

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Danny Ramirez

In Saint Laurent, Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

In Carolina Herrera 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

In Acne Studios

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Evan Peters

In ALDO & Dior Men

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Valentino, Styled by Kate Young

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé, Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lukas Dhont

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Percy Hynes White

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

In Tadashi Shoji

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

In Zegna, Styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Saint Laurent, Styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In Ralph Lauren, Styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

4

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

5

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Latest News

Exclusive

Jay Ellis Reveals What You “Wouldn’t Expect” About Co-Star Tom Cruise

Maia Mitchell Returning for Good Trouble Season 5

Felicity Huffman Is Set for a TV Comeback: Everything We Know

RHOM's Wild New Trailer Shows One Star in a Wheelchair

Harry Styles' Fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Revealed

Vanessa Hudgens Fans Buzzing Over This Austin Butler Interview

Does Prince Harry Fact Check The Crown? He Says…