Does Prince Harry Fact Check The Crown? He Says…

On Jan. 10's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry was asked if he's binged Netflix's The Crown, which details his family's dramatic saga. Find out what he revealed.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 11, 2023 9:40 PMTags
TVStephen ColbertKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince CharlesNetflixThe Late ShowMeghan MarkleThe Crown

Prince Harry is, quite literally, a royal watcher. 

The Duke of Sussex stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 10, where he was asked by host Stephen Colbert if he's ever watched The Crown, the Netflix drama about the reign of Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II—and the controversies and scandals within the royal family. And he admitted, "I have actually watched The Crown."

When asked which seasons he's watched, Harry said, "The older stuff and the more recent stuff." So...all five seasons?

Stephen, half-jokingly, followed up by asking Harry if he fact checks the show—which has often run into controversy for its interpretation of events—to which Harry responded by pulling out a fake pen and paper and taking notes.

"Yes," he responded, "I do, actually."

Harry, on The Late Show promoting his memoir Spare, then pointed to his book on Stephen's desk and said, "By the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."

(For the record, we did our own fact checking of The Crown's fifth season, which you can read here.)

photos
The Most Shocking Parts of Prince Harry's Spare

This isn't the first time Harry's talked about viewing the hit Netflix series. He was previously asked about tuning into The Crown during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2021.

"It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth," he told James Corden at the time. "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

For the fourth season of The Crown—which documents the royal family from 1979 through the early 1990s—introduced Princess Diana (then played by Emma Corrin), subsequently casting actors as young versions of Harry and his brother Prince William.

All five seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix. The sixth season, which will chronicle the tragic death of Diana—now played by Elizabeth Debicki—is currently in production.

For more royal reactions to The Crown's dramatic re-telling of events, keep scrolling.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

According to Matt Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip on seasons one and two of The Crown, the late monarch did in fact watch the Netflix drama about her illustrious reign. Following the Queen's passing in September, Smith told Today, "I heard the queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on Sunday night, apparently."

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Philip

Philip on the other hand? Smith also revealed that he heard the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021, had no interest in the critically acclaimed drama. "A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once," Smith shared with Today, "and my friend couldn't resist by the end of the meal, he was like, ‘Philip, I have to ask, have you watched The Crown?' And apparently he turned around to him and said, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
King Charles III

According to an August 2022 report by Daily Mail, King Charles III told Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar "Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix."

Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Consort Camilla

Charles' wife Camilla has also queued up The Crown. A Vanity Fair source shared in 2020, "She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too. I don't think she has any real issue with it."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William

Prince William has not watched the show, however. Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of The Crown, shared on The Graham Norton Show that the new Prince of Wales gave her "a firm, 'No,'" when asked if he tuned in.

There's no word if his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has watched the series.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Prince Harry

During a 2021 appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, Prince Harry confirmed that he had seen episodes of the series. King Charles III's younger son said the show gave viewers a "rough idea about" royal life, adding, "What that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

In fact, the Duke of Sussex said he'd rather watch The Crown than read what the tabloids write about his family. "Because it's the difference between that is obvious fiction," he noted, "take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle

And it's not just Prince Harry who has tuned into The Crown. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that she's "watched some of it."

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Anne

In an ITV documentary special for her 70th birthday—titled Anne: The Princess Royal At 70—Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne shared that she had watched some of the early seasons, calling them "quite interesting".

David Hartley/Shutterstock
Princess Eugenie

During a 2017 event in London, Princess Eugenie reportedly revealed that she did watch Netflix's The Crown. "It is filmed beautifully," the princess, according to Daily Mail, told attendees at the China Exchange. "The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can't speak for everyone but that's how I felt when I watched it."

Shutterstock
Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is also a fan of the period drama. In fact, she "loved the way they put my wedding in as well," as she told Us Weekly.

"I thought it was filmed beautifully," she added. "The cinematography was excellent."

 

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Does Prince Harry Fact Check The Crown? He Says…

4
Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules: See Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Hook Up

5

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

Latest News

Vanessa Hudgens Fans Buzzing Over This Austin Butler Interview

Does Prince Harry Fact Check The Crown? He Says…

Nick Carter Honors Late Brother Aaron With Song "Hurts to Love You"

See Pregnant Keke Palmer's Goddess-Inspired Maternity Photo Shoot

Ellen Pompeo Bids Farewell in Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dead at 56

Shop Tabitha Brown's Target Launch: Cute Kitchen Items & Vegan Food