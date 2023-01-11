Nick Carter Honors Late Brother Aaron With Tribute Song "Hurts to Love You"

Watch : Nick Carter Honors Late Brother Aaron With Tribute Song

Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron Carter through song.

The Backstreet Boys member released his single "Hurts to Love You" on Jan. 11, about two months after the "Aaron's Party" singer passed away.

"We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them," Nick wrote on Instagram alongside what appeared to be a snippet from a music video featuring throwback footage of Aaron as a kid. "So I worked it out the best way I know how."

In the song, Nick reflects on his relationship with Aaron over the years.

"I feel like we've been through some wars together," he begins, seemingly referencing the challenges they faced. "Nobody else could understand."

Despite these hardships, Nick expresses how he still wanted the best for Aaron.

"Always hoped your tomorrows would be better than the days before," he continues. "I hoped you'd find your road to follow to a place you were happy in this world."