Nick Carter Honors Late Brother Aaron With Tribute Song "Hurts to Love You"

Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron Carter through song.
The Backstreet Boys member released his single "Hurts to Love You" on Jan. 11, about two months after the "Aaron's Party" singer passed away.
"We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them," Nick wrote on Instagram alongside what appeared to be a snippet from a music video featuring throwback footage of Aaron as a kid. "So I worked it out the best way I know how."
In the song, Nick reflects on his relationship with Aaron over the years.
"I feel like we've been through some wars together," he begins, seemingly referencing the challenges they faced. "Nobody else could understand."
Despite these hardships, Nick expresses how he still wanted the best for Aaron.
"Always hoped your tomorrows would be better than the days before," he continues. "I hoped you'd find your road to follow to a place you were happy in this world."
And his younger brother will always hold a place in his heart. "'Cause it hurts to love you, but I love you still," Nick sings. "Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will. I always prayed for peace my soul could feel. You know it hurts to love you, but I love you still."
Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, with his rep noting he was "found unresponsive" in his California home. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they responded to a call that morning after a house sitter informed them that she'd found an unresponsive male in a bathtub. The sheriff's department said the house sitter was advised to perform CPR but was unsuccessful—with the man being pronounced dead at the scene shortly after deputies and fire department personnel arrived. The sheriff's department did not reveal the man's identity.
After learning of Aaron's death, Nick expressed his grief on Instagram.
"My heart is broken," he wrote in a Nov. 6 post. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
During his lifetime, Aaron spoke publicly about his battle with addiction and mental health struggles, which Nick referenced in his post.
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," the 42-year-old continued. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."
On Jan. 18, Nick and his sister Angel Conrad will take part in a benefit concert to raise mental health awareness in honor of Aaron. It is also where Nick will perform "Hurts To Love You" for the first time.
"As we still mourn the loss of our brother," he wrote in Dec. 8 post, "my sister and I turn our focus to what we can do to try to make a difference and raise awareness."