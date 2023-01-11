Even Keke Palmer Knows Her Maternity Photo Shoot Is Giving Michelangelo Masterpiece

Keke Palmer is making some joyful noise.
The Nope star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, couldn't help but to gush over how her recent goddess-inspired maternity photo shoot turned out. As seen in an image shared on Jan. 9, Keke radiated light as she bared her baby bump while standing atop of a globe—leading her to write on Instagram that the ethereal image is "giving POETRY."
"it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL," she continued. "it's giving MASTERPIECE."
Shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, the photo showed Darius sitting on a chair while he stared at Keke in awe. Clad in a flowing yellow gown, the actress was depicted with both a crown and a glowing halo.
"Behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe," Keke wrote. "The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can't wait to meet you little one! We are so glad to be your earth parents as God's hands are placed so gently over your life."
In her caption, Keke also credited Nicki Minaj for connecting her with David, who shot maternity photos for "Anaconda" rapper back in 2020. The sweet shoutout prompted the photographer to write back in the comments section, "You are the Nicest person i've met in a long time."
"It was a privilege and pure pleasure to photograph you," he added in a separate comment. "God Bless You & your family."
Keke first announced her pregnancy on Dec. 3, when she was hosting Saturday Night Live. During her opening monologue, the Joyful Noise alum opened her coat to reveal her growing belly and raved, "Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited."
She added, "Guys, I'm going to be a mom!"
