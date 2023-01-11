Teresa Giudice Weighs In on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Prison Sentencing

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Much like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, Teresa Giudice knows a thing or two about legal drama.

After all, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was caught up in her own with ex-husband Joe Giudice back in 2014. However, that is where the similarities end for Teresa, as she stated that she "can't relate" to Jen's federal fraud case on the Jan. 11 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, noting, "I would never do something like that."

Jen was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars on Jan. 6. after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme in July 2022. Teresa and Joe also plead guilty to multiple fraud charges in March 2014 and were sentenced to 15 and 41 months in prison, respectively.

"I wouldn't steal anybody's money," Teresa—who tied the knot with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August 2022—continued to her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister. "I would not do that. I would never do that. That's so bad."