How The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Handled Jen Shah's Guilty Plea and Prison Sentencing

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Season three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has all led to this.

Jen Shah's federal fraud case drama finally culminated on the Bravo reality show's Jan. 11 season finale, as fans got an inside look into the days leading up to Jen's guilty plea in July 2022.

Following the conclusion of Heather Gay's Bad Mormon book cover reveal party, the episode flashes forward three months and picks up with Jen and her husband Sharrieff Shah (a.k.a. Coach) arriving in New York City for her trial. Heather and co-star Meredith Marks showed their support by joining Jen in the Big Apple.

While out at lunch with Meredith and Heather, Meredith's husband Seth Marks asks the ladies if they've ever questioned Jen about her guilt or innocence. "When your friend looks you in the eyes and says, 'I am innocent of this,'" Heather confidently responds, "you say, 'Then I will support you in whatever path you're gonna take.'"