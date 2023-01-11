The Genius Hair Trick Lily James Used for Her Bombshell Lob at the 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Lily James Ready for Some Champagne After Golden Globes

Lily James' 2023 Golden Globes look was more than meets the eye.

There's no denying the Pam & Tommy actress rivaled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, as she stunned in a vibrant fire engine red Atelier Versace gown that featured ab-baring cutouts and a dramatically voluminous ruffled skirt.

But the British star's fashion wasn't the only swoon-worthy moment.

Lily, who has had chest-length hair for quite some time, debuted a sexy long bob with a deep side part for the awards show. However, it turns out that she didn't actually chop off her long locks and instead opted for tape-in extensions to give her a '90s bombshell look.

Lily's hairstylist Halley Brisker revealed in a Jan. 10 Instagram that she used Great Lengths Hair Extensions to add "volume in the front to really max out that flick!"

But before taping in the extensions, Halley told InStyle that he first rolled Lily's hair under while simultaneously blow-drying it.

"I gave some lift in the front to really help accentuate the silhouette," he noted, "and then added extra holding spray and dried it with a tight tension, ensuring it popped upright nicely and stayed there."