Lululemon Just Dropped a Collection Inspired by the Year of the Rabbit

Fortune favors the cozy with this lululemon limited-edition collection just in time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 11, 2023 7:02 PMTags
lululemon lunar new yearlululemon

New year, new workout gear. If you intend to focus on your fitness in 2023, that's the perfect excuse to shop. Lululemon is always a go-to for activewear, but the brand really took things to the next level with this new, limited-edition drop inspired by the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit.

This collection has bold, fashion-forward styles made from incredibly soft, breathable fabrics that deliver a lightweight warmth. Let your good luck flow, whether you're working out or hanging out with these special pieces from lululemon. Treat yourself or gift a loved one. Catch this collection while you still can. PS: so many styles sold out while I was writing this article.

Lululemon Year of the Rabbit Collection

lululemon New Year Feeling Ready Pouch

Store your small necessities in this rabbit print pouch.

$38
lululemon

lululemon Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

This hooded jacket is made from buttery soft fabric and it's designed for the person on the move. It's also available in solid red.

$128
lululemon

lululemon Lunar New Year lululemon Align Tank Top and New Year lululemon Align High-Rise Crop

Go all out with the good vibes and opt for a matching set featuring these beloved lululemon silhouettes. 

$78
Top
$88
Leggings

lululemon New Year The Towel

Soak up the sweat during an intense fitness class with one of these towels. There are two sizes to choose from.

$42
Large Towel
$22
Small Towel

lululemon New Year lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

The lululemon Align leggings are beloved style, so, of course you need this special edition. These pants are supportive, without constricting. They're ultra-flattering and you won't have to spend your whole workout pulling them up.

$118
lululemon

lululemon New Year lululemon Align Bra

Get support and style with this sports bra, which comes in two prints and one solid color. 

$58
lululemon

lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

Lunge, train, and run with these leggings. They're super stretchy, sweat-wicking, and truly essential. They also come in black.

 

$118
$69
lululemon

lululemon New Year Quilted Light Insulation Jacket

This jacket is just what you need for those confusing days when the weather cannot make up its mind. It delivers lightweight warmth and its fabric resists the rain.

 

$198
lululemon

lululemon New Year Quilted Light Insulation Vest

This quilted vest comes through for those days when you need a little extra insulation.

$148
lululemon

lululemon New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

At first glance, this looks like pink camo print, but it's actually an all-over bunny print in honor of the Year of the Rabbit.

$268
lululemon

lululemon New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Shoppers love the oversized scuba hoodies from lululemon. This red version is too great to resist.

$118
lululemon

lululemon New Year Cates T-Shirt Online Only

Sport this rabbit print t-shirt in red or black.

$48
lululemon

lululemon New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Go ahead and get sweaty. This breathable top wicks moisture and keeps you nice and cool. 

$78
lululemon

lululemon New Year Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

This magenta rabbit print shirt is comfortable and it wicks sweat. There's also a long-sleeve version.

$68
Short Sleeve
$78
Long Sleeve

lululemon New Year Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with this reversible bucket hat.

$52
lululemon

lululemon New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece

Accessorize with this plush bucket bag with embroidered rabbit prints. 

$88
lululemon

lululemon New Year The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber

Start the new year fresh with a new yoga mat from lululemon.

$114
lululemon

While you're shopping, check out Reese Witherspoon's first activewear collection.

