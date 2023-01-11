Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Watch : Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills Teammates from Hospital

Damar Hamlin is continuing his recovery in the comfort of his own home.

Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, the Buffalo Bills announced that the NFL star has been released from the hospital.

"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y.," the team shared in a Jan. 11 statement on social media. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

The organization also shared a statement from the 24-year-old's doctors approving the move for him to make the transition. Jamie Nadler, a critical care doctor on Damar's team, noted, "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.'"