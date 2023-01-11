Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes

The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in.
While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
After skipping the red carpet, Brad stepped into the Beverly Hilton Hotel where he quickly chatted with Henry Winkler.
According to an eyewitness, the pair shared plenty of laughs and hugs while "having a great convo." Later in the show, Colin Farrell approached Brad for some small talk.
"Brad was the biggest star in the room," the eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News. "Everyone was trying to get face time with him."
And while plenty of stars were excited to see Brad, the actor was more than pumped to celebrate the biggest winners of the night. When Austin Butler won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, it was Brad who quickly embraced the Elvis star on his way to the stage.
Austin later recognized the Oscar winner's support in his acceptance speech telling the crowd, "I'm in this room full of heroes. Brad, I love you."
Perhaps the luckiest guests were the Babylon cast, who shared a table with the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor. Brad was spotted laughing with co-star Margot Robbie during commercial breaks and celebrated when Babylon's composer Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score, Motion Picture for his work on the film.
