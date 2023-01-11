The Fate of Abbott Elementary Revealed Following Big Golden Globes Win

After Abbott Elementary won big at the 2023 Golden Globes, ABC revealed if the Quinta Brunson-created comedy would return for a third season. Find the TV update here!

Get ready for another year at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

After Abbott Elementary nabbed the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award, as well as acting accolades for stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams, at the 2023 Golden Globes, ABC confirmed that the sitcom will return for a third season.

This isn't entirely surprising news, as the comedy, which was also created by Brunson, has been a hit among fans and critics since its 2021 debut. In addition to its three Golden Globes, Abbott Elementary won two awards at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson.

And the series also just picked up two nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 11.

And, according to ABC, the second season has averaged over 9 million viewers of cross-platform viewing. Translation: A lot of people are watching the series both on cable and on Hulu.

2023 SAG Awards: Snubs and Surprises

So, it's no wonder Brunson refused to downplay her success during Jan. 10's Golden Globes ceremony. After thanking Disney, 20th Century and Warner Bros. for "believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia," the creator added, "It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've. But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

An acceptance speech worthy of an A+.

