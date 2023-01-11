Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Naomi Osaka is putting her tennis racket down for the time being as she prepares to welcome her first baby. See the athlete serve up a sweet pregnancy announcement below.

Naomi Osaka is preparing for a new chapter—off the tennis court.

Shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, the Grand Slam champion announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

 "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she tweeted Jan. 11 alongside a photo of a sonogram. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka, 25, continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

The athlete, whose been linked to rapper Cordae for several years, went on to write that 2023 will be a year of lessons for her, adding that she plans on being back on the court next year.  

"I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she noted of the tournament. "Love you all infinitely."

Osaka, whose been very open about her mental health journey in recent years, concluded her post with a message to fans. 

Mark Brown/Getty Images

"I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life," she wrote, "but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll eventually find your way."

