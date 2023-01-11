Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Naomi Osaka is preparing for a new chapter—off the tennis court.

Shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, the Grand Slam champion announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she tweeted Jan. 11 alongside a photo of a sonogram. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka, 25, continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

The athlete, whose been linked to rapper Cordae for several years, went on to write that 2023 will be a year of lessons for her, adding that she plans on being back on the court next year.