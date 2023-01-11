Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments

Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral.

While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.

"He so much wanted to be here but because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus," Hall said smiling, drawing laughs from the crowd. "This is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara."

A day before the award show, fire officials issued evacuation orders for parts of Santa Barbara County due to flooding and mudslide threats from heavy storms.

"Let's pray, everyone," Hall continued, giggling and drawing more laughter from the audience. "No, that's awful. No, no, no, this is true. Everyone, we do pray, we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe and I'm going to accept that award right there on your behalf, Kevin."