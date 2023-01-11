Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes

Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral.
While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
"He so much wanted to be here but because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus," Hall said smiling, drawing laughs from the crowd. "This is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara."
A day before the award show, fire officials issued evacuation orders for parts of Santa Barbara County due to flooding and mudslide threats from heavy storms.
"Let's pray, everyone," Hall continued, giggling and drawing more laughter from the audience. "No, that's awful. No, no, no, this is true. Everyone, we do pray, we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe and I'm going to accept that award right there on your behalf, Kevin."
Online reactions to Hall were swift and mixed. Many praised her comedic delivery. "Regina Hall accepting that award for Kevin Costner was the funniest thing I've seen all year," one user tweeted. "Give that its own Emmy."
But some people claimed the actress "mocked" Costner. "I wish more people followed orders so First responders do not continue to risk their lives trying to safe people who think they are above Mother Nature," one user wrote on Hall's Instagram. "From a fellow Californian, these storms have been no joke and lives have been lost. I was a fan of yours until tonight. Very poor taste and you took away from a very well deserved honor!"
During the ceremony, Costner shared a video on Instagram apologizing for being unable to attend. Standing in a garden overlooking the ocean, he said, "Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning into watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there."
The Oscar winner—who has seven children, including three with wife Christine Baumgartner—explained the impact the storms have had on his family.
"Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years, in town, that the freeway's flooded out," he noted. "We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night and couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time."
Costner said that "nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes," adding that his wife "had a beautiful dress. I looked forward to walking down the red carpet with her." He also said Christine bought him "some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons."
The actor went on to thank the cast and crew of Yellowstone for his Golden Globe, which marks his third overall. He also shared a separate message of gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."
See more 2023 Golden Globe winners below: