2023 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises from Brad Pitt to Selena Gomez

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: 2022 SAG Awards

Hollywood's biggest stars just revealed their favorite performances.

Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park and The White Lotus actor Haley Lu Richardson announced the nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards live on Instagram on Jan. 11. And despite some technical difficulties to start things off, the pair more than made up for the delay with their self-proclaimed "unhinged" banter.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher introduced the early morning event with the news that the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be partnering with Netflix going forward.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 26 on Netflix's YouTube page, with the event airing on the streaming platform beginning in 2024.

While most of this awards season's usual suspects are among the nominees for 2023, there were still a few surprises and omissions.

In the world of movies, Babylon received some love for the ensemble as a whole, but stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were both left out of their solo categories. However, it is worth noting that Adam Sandler did get recognition for his work in the Netflix film, Hustle.

Over in TV land, while Martin Short and Steve Martin both got some love for their work in Only Murders in the Building, co-star Selena Gomez was left out of the comedy actress category.