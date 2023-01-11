Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More

Watch : Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments

There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.

In terms of the Best Television Series winners, Abbott Elementary won in the Musical or Comedy category and House of the Dragon was honored among the dramas. In addition, The White Lotus was dubbed Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

As for the victors in the Best Motion Picture categories, The Banshees of Inisherin won in the Musical or Comedy group and The Fabelmans took home the prize in the drama set.

What's more, Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett Award and Eddie Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.