Inside the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party: See Pics of Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson and More

After the 2023 Golden Globes, some celebs from the big night—including Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson, Jeremy Allen White and more—celebrated their wins (with their trophies). Read on for the pics.

The 2023 Golden Globes may officially be over—but the night was just beginning for some of your favorite celebs.

ICYMI, the annual award ceremony—which aired live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10—saw quite a few stars walk away with a coveted golden trophy. One of them included Jennifer Coolidge, who won an award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her work on The White Lotus (for which she also delivered a hilarious acceptance speech like only she can).

And as an insider noted about the official Golden Globes - HFPA X Billboard after-party, the HBO Max star "pretty much started a riot when she showed up," and "was surrounded by fans as soon as she arrived and couldn't go two steps without someone asking for a selfie."

Which is pretty understandable. But she wasn't the only winner in the building, of course.

Quinta Brunson—who won not one but two Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her hit Abbott Elementary was also seen celebrating with her co-stars including Chris Perfetti.

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

As for other cast ensembles soaking it all in?

Hacks stars Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato and Carl Clemons Hopkins all celebrated as a group, much like the Top Gun team—which included co-stars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell, who were at one point, per the source, "plotting the best strategy for getting a drink from a crowded bar."

But that's not all since Jenna Ortega, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Allen White and more were also in attendance. To see all the award-worthy pics, keep reading…

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White, Heidi Klum
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson
Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter
Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images
Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman
Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images
Donald Glover
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Mike White
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan, Evan Peters
Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Adam and Naomi Scott
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Victoria Alonso, Salma Hayek, Santiago Mitre

-Reporting by Alex Cramer

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

