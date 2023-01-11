Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Movie Update Will "Blow Your Mind"

Buckle your seatbelts, Barbie is about to take us all for a ride.
The highly anticipated film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, won't hit theaters until July—but we have a fantastic update to hold you over.
While on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, Robbie—who was nominated for her work in Babylon—dished to Live From E!'s Loni Love and fellow actress Letitia Wright about the live-action film. When asked if Barbie will be as "wild" as Babylon—a film which offers a vivacious glimpse into the 1920s Hollywood scene—Robbie teased, "Not Babylon vibes, different vibes. But it's still gonna blow your mind, just in a different way."
Robbie's red carpet quotes come nearly a month after Warner Bros. officially dropped the first trailer the Greta Gerwig's film, featuring a surprise narration from Helen Mirren and a larger-than-life version of Barbie (Robbie).
"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren said in the Dec. 16 teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."
In addition to appearances from Robbie and Gosling, fans also caught a glimpse of their co-stars Simu Liu and Issa Rae in the trailer.
Meanwhile, fellow Barbie star Will Ferrell teased more details in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.
"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," he shared. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."
While we wait for the summer release of Barbie, take a look at photos from the set below!