Eddie Murphy Shares His Ultimate Lesson From Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2023 Golden Globes

Give Eddie Murphy the mic and prepare for an award show moment.
On Jan. 10, the actor was honored at the 2023 Golden Globes with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) After receiving a standing ovation from the audience inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Eddie accepted his trophy from close friends Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan.
"I want to say thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for bestowing this prestigious honor on me," he said. "I've been in show business for 46 years and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and it's greatly appreciated."
While he gave thanks to his fiancé Paige Butcher and his children for their love and support, Eddie, 61, also wanted to pass along some tips to his younger peers.
"I'm going to wrap it up and say something to all the new up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight," he said. "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind."
Warning: The advice isn't exactly what some viewers were expecting.
"I followed it my whole career," Eddie said. "Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f--king mouth."
The crowd erupted in applause as Eddie poked fun at the infamous 2022 Oscars moment when Will confronted Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. He later publicly apologized for his actions.
Since 1952, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded the honorary Golden Globe award to a star for their "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Jane Fonda are just some of the past award recipients.
During his career, Eddie received a 2007 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance of singer James Thunder in Dreamgirls.
He has also been nominated for The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places and 48 Hrs.
"We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," HFPA President Helen Hoehne previously said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career–in front of and behind the camera—has had through the decades."
