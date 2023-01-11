Eddie Murphy Shares His Ultimate Lesson From Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2023 Golden Globes

During the 2023 Golden Globes, Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis presented Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award Speech for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 11, 2023 4:12 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Give Eddie Murphy the mic and prepare for an award show moment.

On Jan. 10, the actor was honored at the 2023 Golden Globes with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) After receiving a standing ovation from the audience inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Eddie accepted his trophy from close friends Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan.

"I want to say thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for bestowing this prestigious honor on me," he said. "I've been in show business for 46 years and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and it's greatly appreciated."

While he gave thanks to his fiancé Paige Butcher and his children for their love and support, Eddie, 61, also wanted to pass along some tips to his younger peers.   

"I'm going to wrap it up and say something to all the new up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight," he said. "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind."

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Warning: The advice isn't exactly what some viewers were expecting.  

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

"I followed it my whole career," Eddie said. "Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

The crowd erupted in applause as Eddie poked fun at the infamous 2022 Oscars moment when Will confronted Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. He later publicly apologized for his actions.

Since 1952, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded the honorary Golden Globe award to a star for their "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Jane Fonda are just some of the past award recipients.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

3

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

During his career, Eddie received a 2007 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance of singer James Thunder in Dreamgirls.

He has also been nominated for The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places and 48 Hrs.

"We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," HFPA President Helen Hoehne previously said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career–in front of and behind the camera—has had through the decades."

To see more winners from the 2023 Golden Globes, keep scrolling

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

 

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
WINNER: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

 

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

 

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Latest News

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Eddie Murphy Shares His Ultimate Lesson From Will Smith's Oscars Slap

2023 Globes: Evan Peters Thanks DAHMER Viewers For Support

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

Why Amanda Seyfried Was MIA for Her Win at 2023 Golden Globes

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

Ryan Murphy Honors His "Fearless" Heroes in Golden Globes Speech