2023 Golden Globes: Evan Peters Thanks DAHMER Viewers For Supporting a "Difficult" Show to Watch

During his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, DAHMER star Evan Peters saved a special thank you for the show's legions of viewers. Find out what he said directly to them.

There was nothing sinister about Evan Peters' big Golden Globe moment.

The star of Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture—and he used his brief acceptance speech to give thanks to his extensive support system.

Peters began, "Thank you to Netflix and Mr. Ryan Murphy for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again." The actor previously appeared in nine installments of Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series and the first season of Murphy's Pose

"I want to thank this incredible cast and crew and directors," Peters continued during his speech from the Beverly Hills Hilton ballroom. "It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all and I would not be up here without them." 

DAHMER also starred Richard Jenkins, Molly RingwaldPenelope Ann MillerMichael Learned and Niecy Nash-Betts, who was also nominated for her work on the series.

Peters was victorious over category mates Black Bird's Taron Egerton, The Staircase's Colin Firth, Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield and Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan.

"I want to thank my family, friends and loved ones," Peters said, "who helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line."

However, Peters saved his most heartfelt thanks for the end of his speech.

"Last and most importantly," he said, "I want to thank everyone who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch. But I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Peters has been vocal about how playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer took a toll on him.

In November, the actor said, "I put in so much negativity and darkness to portray the character that I thought, ‘OK, once this is done, all of that goes away and I have to get back into the light and start filling myself back up with comedies and romance and sorts of things like that.'" 

We'll keep our eyes out for the rom-com, Evan.

