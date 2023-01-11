Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Totally Deserved That Standing Ovation

Jennifer Coolidge is hilarious both on the small screen and IRL.
This was made abundantly clear at the 2023 Golden Globes, where The White Lotus star nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture. After the actress—who was previously nominated for her work as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO comedy in 2022—was named the winner over White Lotus co-star Aubrey Plaza, Fleishman Is in Trouble's Claire Danes, Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts, she took to the stage and gave a speech that had the audience, both at the Beverly Hilton and at home, in stitches.
She started off her speech by asking to put down her new trophy, quipping, "I don't work out! I can't hold it that long."
As she continued, Coolidge thanked the "five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs."
"Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," she noted. "It was like you, Ryan, and, let's see, who else we got? It was just you, Ryan."
Coolidge got additional laughs when she joked about milking the American Pie franchise, in which she famously played Stifler's Mom: "I'm still going for six or seven! Whatever they want."
Ultimately, Coolidge's big thank you of the night went to The White Lotus creator Mike White. "I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life," she told the crowd at the Beverly hilton, "and I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it."
And, as Coolidge put it, White gave her hope again. "You've given me a new beginning," she continued. "Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me—things like that!"
(For the record, Coolidge has an open invitation to our homes.)
Coolidge wrapped up her speech with a few expletives and a declaration that White is "is one of the greatest people," resulting in a standing ovation from the crowd.
Of course, this isn't the first time Coolidge made a splash at an award show. The Legally Blonde alum essentially gave a masterclass in comedy with her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys.
Specifically, she started off her address by informing the crowd at the Microsoft Theater that she already had a memorable day before nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie trophy.
"I just want to say. I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress," Coolidge explained. "I'm having a hard time speaking."
She went on to call the win "thrilling" and proceeded to thank a number of people off of a crinkled piece of paper. When producers tried to play her off with music, she declared, "Oh s--t!"
"Wait hold on," she pleaded. "No this is a once in a lifetime thing and I'm full. I'm full!"
Coolidge ended her moment in the spotlight by improvising some dance moves, which resulted in laughter and applause from the audience. Talk about a legend move!
