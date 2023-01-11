Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Totally Deserved That Standing Ovation

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Jennifer Coolidge is hilarious both on the small screen and IRL.

This was made abundantly clear at the 2023 Golden Globes, where The White Lotus star nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture. After the actress—who was previously nominated for her work as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO comedy in 2022—was named the winner over White Lotus co-star Aubrey Plaza, Fleishman Is in Trouble's Claire Danes, Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts, she took to the stage and gave a speech that had the audience, both at the Beverly Hilton and at home, in stitches.

She started off her speech by asking to put down her new trophy, quipping, "I don't work out! I can't hold it that long."

As she continued, Coolidge thanked the "five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs."

"Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," she noted. "It was like you, Ryan, and, let's see, who else we got? It was just you, Ryan."