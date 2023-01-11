Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Totally Deserved That Standing Ovation

Jennifer Coolidge won both a top prize and the audience at the 2023 Golden Globes! Find out the White Lotus star's hilarious acceptance speech here.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 11, 2023 3:57 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Jennifer Coolidge is hilarious both on the small screen and IRL.

This was made abundantly clear at the 2023 Golden Globes, where The White Lotus star nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture. After the actress—who was previously nominated for her work as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO comedy in 2022—was named the winner over White Lotus co-star Aubrey PlazaFleishman Is in Trouble's Claire DanesUnder the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts, she took to the stage and gave a speech that had the audience, both at the Beverly Hilton and at home, in stitches.

She started off her speech by asking to put down her new trophy, quipping, "I don't work out! I can't hold it that long."

As she continued, Coolidge thanked the "five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs."

"Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," she noted. "It was like you, Ryan, and, let's see, who else we got? It was just you, Ryan."

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Coolidge got additional laughs when she joked about milking the American Pie franchise, in which she famously played Stifler's Mom: "I'm still going for six or seven! Whatever they want."

Ultimately, Coolidge's big thank you of the night went to The White Lotus creator Mike White. "I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life," she told the crowd at the Beverly hilton, "and I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it."

And, as Coolidge put it, White gave her hope again. "You've given me a new beginning," she continued. "Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me—things like that!"

(For the record, Coolidge has an open invitation to our homes.)

Coolidge wrapped up her speech with a few expletives and a declaration that White is "is one of the greatest people," resulting in a standing ovation from the crowd.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Of course, this isn't the first time Coolidge made a splash at an award show. The Legally Blonde alum essentially gave a masterclass in comedy with her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys.

Specifically, she started off her address by informing the crowd at the Microsoft Theater that she already had a memorable day before nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie trophy.

"I just want to say. I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress," Coolidge explained. "I'm having a hard time speaking."

She went on to call the win "thrilling" and proceeded to thank a number of people off of a crinkled piece of paper. When producers tried to play her off with music, she declared, "Oh s--t!"

"Wait hold on," she pleaded. "No this is a once in a lifetime thing and I'm full. I'm full!"

Coolidge ended her moment in the spotlight by improvising some dance moves, which resulted in laughter and applause from the audience. Talk about a legend move!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

3

Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

4

Golden Globes: Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation

5

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Latest News

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Eddie Murphy Shares His Ultimate Lesson From Will Smith's Oscars Slap

2023 Globes: Evan Peters Thanks DAHMER Viewers For Support

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

Why Amanda Seyfried Was MIA for Her Win at 2023 Golden Globes

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL

Ryan Murphy Honors His "Fearless" Heroes in Golden Globes Speech