2023 Golden Globes: You'll Love Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie's Night Out Like a Love Song

Watch : Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's sisters' night out!

The Rare Beauty founder brought the cutest plus one to the 2023 Golden Globes: Her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. For the star-studded event on Jan. 10, Selena and Gracie hit the red carpet in fabulous getups.

The first-time Golden Globes nominee marked the special occasion by wearing a stunning strapless velvet gown from Valentino. She paired the royal purple look with a floor-length cape that featured dramatic ruffled sleeves and a long train. Barely-there makeup and an effortless updo completed the singer's overall look.

And as for Selena's little sister? Gracie shined bright in a sparkly gold dress, matching shoes and a handbag. And the 9-year-old followed in her sister's footsteps by styling her hair in a fun updo as well.

All in all, the dynamic duo showcased their stylish looks, with Selena adorably hugging her sister on the red carpet as they posed for photos.