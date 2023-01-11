2023 Golden Globes: You'll Love Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie's Night Out Like a Love Song

First-time Golden Globe nominee, Selena Gomez, marked the special event by having her little sister Gracie by her side.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 11, 2023 2:58 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesSelena GomezCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's sisters' night out!

The Rare Beauty founder brought the cutest plus one to the 2023 Golden Globes: Her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. For the star-studded event on Jan. 10, Selena and Gracie hit the red carpet in fabulous getups.

The first-time Golden Globes nominee marked the special occasion by wearing a stunning strapless velvet gown from Valentino. She paired the royal purple look with a floor-length cape that featured dramatic ruffled sleeves and a long train. Barely-there makeup and an effortless updo completed the singer's overall look.

And as for Selena's little sister? Gracie shined bright in a sparkly gold dress, matching shoes and a handbag. And the 9-year-old followed in her sister's footsteps by styling her hair in a fun updo as well.

All in all, the dynamic duo showcased their stylish looks, with Selena adorably hugging her sister on the red carpet as they posed for photos.

photos
Riskiest Golden Globes Looks Ever

Selena, who plays Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Buildingwas nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. And while she lost the category win to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, the show is still in the running for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. (See the full list of winners here.)

"This show has changed my life in so many ways," Selena told Good Morning America last June about Only Murders in the Building, which confirmed a third season is underway. "Being able to take this role was one of the greatest opportunities, and then I'm surrounded by these guys who are certified legends and just it's a blast."

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes Million Dollar Appearance at Golden Globes

3

Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

Of course, Selena and Gracie's Golden Globes night isn't the only moment worth celebrating. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous red carpet arrivals!

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

In Prada

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

In C. D. Greene

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

In Gucci

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Clare Danes

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Seth Rogen

In Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Rosie Assoulin

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Saint Laurent

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Danny Ramirez

In Saint Laurent, Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

In Carolina Herrera 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

In Acne Studios

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Evan Peters

In ALDO

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Valentino, Styled by Kate Young

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé, Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lukas Dhont

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Percy Hynes White

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

In Tadashi Shoji

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

In Zegna

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Saint Laurent, Styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Henry Golding

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton, Styled by Ilaria Urbinati

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes Million Dollar Appearance at Golden Globes

3

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

4

Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama

5

Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

Latest News

Exclusive

Emma D'Arcy Reveals Their Hopes for HOTD Season 2

Michelle Yeoh Tells Music To "Shut Up" In Iconic Golden Globes Speech

You'll Love Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie's Night Out at Golden Globes

Why Zendaya Was Not at the 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her Award

Golden Globes: Julia Garner Sweetly Shouts Out Husband Mark Foster

Austin Butler's Golden Globes Win Sets Him Up for King of Award Season

Quinta Brunson Refuses to Downplay Her Success at 2023 Golden Globes