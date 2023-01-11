2023 Golden Globes: You'll Love Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie's Night Out Like a Love Song

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's sisters' night out!
The Rare Beauty founder brought the cutest plus one to the 2023 Golden Globes: Her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. For the star-studded event on Jan. 10, Selena and Gracie hit the red carpet in fabulous getups.
The first-time Golden Globes nominee marked the special occasion by wearing a stunning strapless velvet gown from Valentino. She paired the royal purple look with a floor-length cape that featured dramatic ruffled sleeves and a long train. Barely-there makeup and an effortless updo completed the singer's overall look.
And as for Selena's little sister? Gracie shined bright in a sparkly gold dress, matching shoes and a handbag. And the 9-year-old followed in her sister's footsteps by styling her hair in a fun updo as well.
All in all, the dynamic duo showcased their stylish looks, with Selena adorably hugging her sister on the red carpet as they posed for photos.
Selena, who plays Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. And while she lost the category win to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, the show is still in the running for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. (See the full list of winners here.)
"This show has changed my life in so many ways," Selena told Good Morning America last June about Only Murders in the Building, which confirmed a third season is underway. "Being able to take this role was one of the greatest opportunities, and then I'm surrounded by these guys who are certified legends and just it's a blast."
