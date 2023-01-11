Julia Garner Gives Sweet Shoutout to Husband Mark Foster After Golden Globes 2023 Win

Money is not happiness, but a Golden Globe may be.
After all, Julia Garner was beaming ear to ear when she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series at the Jan. 10 ceremony. The 28-year-old—who played Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark—was nominated in the category alongside The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki, Hack's Hannah Einbinder and Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Check out the complete list of winners here.)
This year, Garner is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as the convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna.
Clad in a bubblegum pink Gucci gown, Garner gave her husband, Foster the People musician Mark Foster, a sweet kiss before taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
"Oh wow!" she told the crowd. "I'm overwhelmed. I'm just so grateful to be here with all of you. Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been the greatest gift in my life."
In addition to thanking co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney for the "unconditional love all around," Garner also gave a shoutout to Foster, who she married in 2019, in her acceptance speech.
"My husband, Mark," she said, "I love you."
Garner's latest victory adds to her growing list of accolades, which already includes Emmy awards. In September, she took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the fourth and final season of Ozark. At the time, she thanked Bateman "for taking a chance on me" and her "guiding light" Linney.
She added, "I feel really grateful to be here and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists, and I love you all."
