We Love That Quinta Brunson Refused to Downplay Her Success During Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

During the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Quinta Brunson took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Discover her inspiring speech here.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 11, 2023 2:23 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination

Quinta Brunson knows she's created something special.

The Abbott Elementary creator, who also stars as Janine Teagues in the ABC sitcom, took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

And, after taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton, Brunson refused to downplay the comedy's success, as she quipped, "I have to say thank you to to Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers, thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've. But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

If you ask us, this on-stage confidence deserves nothing but straight As!

Brunson continued to bring the funny when she also thanked co-producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, adding, "They're very white men and they'll just be like, 'OK, Quinta.' They let me get away with a lot—and it really worked out."

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Despite a previous big win at the 2022 Emmys, Brunson still wasn't necessarily a shoo-in in this category, as she was up against A-listers like The Flight Attendant's Kaley CuocoOnly Murders in the Building's Selena GomezWednesday's Jenna Ortega and last year's winner, Hacks' Jean Smart.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Still, Abbott Elementary has proven to be one of the favorites of the night, with Tyler James Williams also taking home a top prize. Earlier in the evening, Williams was named the winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series category.

After thanking the cast and crew, Williams noted, "I truly, truly appreciate this and I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie. And for his story and for stories like his that we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here."

For a closer look at all the winners, keep reading:

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

4

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Touch Down at Golden Globes

5

Golden Globes: Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation

Latest News

Quinta Brunson Refuses to Downplay Her Success at 2023 Golden Globes

Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Host Jerrod Carmichael Jokes He Is "Un-Fireable" at 2023 Golden Globes

Exclusive

White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Which Cast Partied More

Liza Koshy Shows Off Lacy Thong in Risky Fashion Look at Golden Globes

Exclusive

Golden Globes 2023: Don't Miss Nicole Byer's NSFW Advice for Couples