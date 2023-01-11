You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Rocking dramatic black gown with oversized sleeves, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large diamond statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
This is Rihanna's first time at the Golden Globes as a nominee. When she learned her song—which she co-wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman—received a nod, the 34-year-old looked toward the heavens to give her gratitude and tweeted, "God be showin out!"
The moving ballad is also Rihanna's first single as a lead artist in six years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and featured hit singles "Work," "Kiss It Better," "Needed Me," and "Love On the Brain."
The song was up against Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR and "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. "Naatu Naatu" ultimately took home the golden statuette. (Check out the complete winners list here.)
