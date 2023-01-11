Host Jerrod Carmichael Jokes About Being "Un-Fireable" in Opening Monologue at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 2023 Golden Globes by addressing the controversy surrounding the awards show—and candidly sharing his thoughts leading up to the Jan. 10 gig.

Last year, NBC announced the Golden Globes would not be airing on TV amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among its members. (Since then, the HFPA has increased diversity within their association.)

Flash forward to this year and, as Jerrod explained during his opening monologue, the hosting gig was not one he was sure about.

"I got an email from my publicist saying that Helen [Hoehne], the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, wanted to have a one-on-one sit-down with me," he shared, "and I said, 'No thanks.' I know a trap when I hear a trap."

Jerrod continued by noting that his publicist told him, ‘Well, they're not really asking, Jerrod, they're insisting that you take the meeting.'