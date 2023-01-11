Exclusive

Golden Globes: Don't Miss Nicole Byer's NSFW Advice on When Couples Should Go Instagram Official

Nicole Byer raised eyebrows when she dropped some NSFW advice on when couples should go Instagram official. Find out what she said at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

Nicole Byer just nailed her sound bite.

The Nailed It! host, who is one of the presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes, didn't hold back when she appeared on E! News' livestream with Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall on Jan. 10. While speaking to red carpet correspondents, Nicole dropped some very candid relationship advice regarding when couples should go Instagram official with their romance. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

"The right time is when there is love in the air and he f--ks you good and you're really happy," she quipped. "It's ok to tell the world all that nice stuff."

And love was certainly in the air at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. From longtime couple Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to expectant parents Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, the red carpet was packed with celeb duos out on a glitzy date night.

In fact, there was plenty of PDA at the star-studded affair, with Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz exchanging steamy smooches as they posed for photos. 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner & Mark Foster
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Malcolm McRae & Anya Taylor-Joy
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julius Tennon & Viola Davis
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah & Eddie Redmayne
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jay Ellis & Nina Senicar
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell & Gigi Paris
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Suzy Amis & James Cameron
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Eddie Murphy & Paige Butche
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Nina Senicar & Jay Ellis
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Paul W. Downs & Lucia Aniello
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo & Raul Domingo
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena Miller & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel

