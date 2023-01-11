Golden Globes: Don't Miss Nicole Byer's NSFW Advice on When Couples Should Go Instagram Official

Nicole Byer just nailed her sound bite.

The Nailed It! host, who is one of the presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes, didn't hold back when she appeared on E! News' livestream with Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall on Jan. 10. While speaking to red carpet correspondents, Nicole dropped some very candid relationship advice regarding when couples should go Instagram official with their romance. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

"The right time is when there is love in the air and he f--ks you good and you're really happy," she quipped. "It's ok to tell the world all that nice stuff."

And love was certainly in the air at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. From longtime couple Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to expectant parents Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, the red carpet was packed with celeb duos out on a glitzy date night.

In fact, there was plenty of PDA at the star-studded affair, with Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz exchanging steamy smooches as they posed for photos.