14 Easy Kitchen Upgrades Under $40

Are you sick of your kitchen decor? If you want to switch things up, but a full-scale renovation just isn't in your budget, there is no need to fret because there are plenty of budget-friendly products that can make a major impact without a ton of effort.

You don't have to use a tool kit or call in extra help to update your kitchen. There are so many easy things you can do to elevate your space. If you want a granite countertop, you can make it happen with this self-adhesive product. Instead of adding clutter and taking up counter space, you can turn your kitchen essentials into decor when you put them on these floating shelves. Add an upscale vibe to your kitchen by creating a coffee and tea bar with one of these storage carousels. Bring a personal touch to your space with a monogrammed kitchen towel.