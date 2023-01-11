Jenna Ortega Reveals Her Major Hopes For Wednesday Season 2 at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Jenna Ortega is ready for Wednesday Addams to embrace the dark side.
The star of Netflix's Wednesday said she's already thinking ahead to season two of the mega-popular horror comedy, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hilton. (See every look from the red carpet here.)
"I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker," Jenna said, "and embrace the horror aspect a little bit more."
Jenna is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Hacks' Jean Smart, Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez and The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco.
The first-time nominee revealed that "they just started to get a writers' room together," but has "no idea" the direction the show will take in season two.
In terms of season one, Jenna acknowledged that the entire Wednesday experience has been an opportune one.
"I'm one of the few lucky people around who's able to have a job that is fulfilling to me," Jenna said. "It's my chance to escape and build these complex characters and give them life and bring relatability to the screen."
In a separate interview with E! News' Loni Love on the red carpet, Jenna gave a shout-out to the wealth of Latinx nominated performers at the 2023 Globes—including category mate Selena.
"It's incredible, especially because I've been doing this for a decade now," Jenna said. "I feel like I've watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles. Ana de Armas, Anya Taylor-Joy and Selena, also. I feel very fulfilled."
Wednesday was renewed for a second season on Jan. 6. The first season is available to stream on Netflix.
