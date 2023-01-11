Emma D'Arcy Reveals What Their Golden Globes Nomination Means for the Trans and Non-Binary Community

Watch : House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy on Overcoming Gender Norms

Emma D'Arcy is feeling "very privileged" heading into the Golden Globes.

During the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, the House of the Dragon star shared with Live From E!: Golden Globes' Loni Love what their nomination means for the transgender and non-binary community. For D'Arcy—who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for their work as adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen—the honor has been "kind of a surreal thing."

"When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry," they explained. "It wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic."

Not only did this mean quite a bit to D'Arcy as a performer, but as they highlighted, "it implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger all the time."