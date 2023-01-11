The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look.

The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

Dressed in a flamingo pink, strapless gown and sparkling jewels, the Night Manager alum made it clear that she's a fashion icon much like the royal she portrays on the period drama.

Still, Debicki previously teased to E! News that playing the late princess has shaped the way she talks and carries herself. "Now apparently I do it all the time, involuntarily," she told E! in November. "I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."

As for recreating Princess Di's iconic fashion moments? Debicki shared that she was nervous to recreate one specific look: the Revenge Dress.