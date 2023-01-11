The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes

We think Princess Diana would've approved of The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki's strapless, flamingo pink gown at the 2023 Golden Globes. See her royal look here.

Watch: How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look.

The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

Dressed in a flamingo pink, strapless gown and sparkling jewels, the Night Manager alum made it clear that she's a fashion icon much like the royal she portrays on the period drama.

Still, Debicki previously teased to E! News that playing the late princess has shaped the way she talks and carries herself. "Now apparently I do it all the time, involuntarily," she told E! in November. "I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."

As for recreating Princess Di's iconic fashion moments? Debicki shared that she was nervous to recreate one specific look: the Revenge Dress.

"We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see," she further shared. "It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion. That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful, but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life. So the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly."

For those unfamiliar with the "Revenge Dress" or have yet to tune in to season five of The Crown, Princess Diana famously stepped out in a striking little black dress the same night then-estranged husband King Charles III appeared in a 1994 ITV special, in which he admitted to having an affair with his now-wife Queen Consort Camilla.

"It's a totally unique dress too—the structure of it, the shape of it, the look of it," Debicki recalled of wearing the popular LBD, "and so I certainly won't ever forget that day on set. We shot it in the same location that it actually happened, so there was this slightly deep layering of things going on that day."

Debicki is reprising her role of Princess Diana for season six of The Crown, which is currently in production. For everything we know about the new season, keep reading:

The Season Six Queen

Imelda Staunton will continue on with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II for season six of The Crown. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman also played the British monarch for two seasons each.

Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West are also returning to their respective roles of Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

The Final Season

Season six, which is currently in production, will be The Crown's last season. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the fifth and upcoming sixth season of the period drama, confirmed this to be true, telling E! News, "It really is. It's the final season."

Princess Diana's Car Crash

Season six is set to follow the monarchy between the end of the '90s and into the '00s. This means Princess Diana's tragic car crash, which resulted in her death in August 1997, will also be covered. However, Netflix shared in a statement released to The Sun that "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton

In Sept. 2022, Netflix revealed that two actors will portray a young William in season six: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. And 19-year-old Meg Ballamy will play Kate.

Another Royal Death

As the final season is expected to cover the royal family's lives in the early '00s, the death of Princess Margaret (played by Lesley Manville) may be featured. The queen's sister passed away in February 2002 after suffering a stroke and cardiac issues.

The Season Six Premiere Date

Since season six is currently in production, the final season won't hit Netflix until at least 2023.

No Harry and Meghan

In an August 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown creator Peter Morgan confirmed that the series will not depict the modern-day lives of royals. In short, the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting the Firm as senior royals will not be a storyline.

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey," he said, "and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

