Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Selena Gomez dressed to impress at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. See the nominated actress’ red carpet ensemble that we love like a love song.

By Kelly Gilmore Jan 11, 2023 12:52 AMTags
Watch: Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Selena Gomez is dressed to come and get that Golden Globe.

The "Rare" singer stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 10 in a headline-making attire. Selena's ensemble for the night featured a velvet, floor-length gown with eye-catching, purple sleeves. For her locks, hairstylist Marissa Marino put Selena's hair in a high ponytail using a holding gel and shine mist. (See all the stars at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

After all, a look like this one is only fitting for how special tonight is for Selena. The multi-hyphenate is up for her first Golden Globe, landing a nomination in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her work in Only Murders in the Building.

While, yes, many accolades seem to come naturally for the talented Selena Gomez, the 30-year-old has a theory she actually manifested this very nomination years ago. After receiving the news of her nomination, Selena took to TikTok with footage of a throwback interview, where she was asked if one day she would want a Grammy of her own—but, Selena had some different trophies in mind.

"I think it would be an honor, of course," she said of a Grammy, "but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so—it would be nice."

Golden Globes 2023: Influencers on the Red Carpet

Flash forward to 2023 and Selena now has the Golden Globe nomination (and another killer red carpet look) under her belt.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Scroll on to see all of Selena's best style statements over the years.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Gotham/GC Images
Pretty in Print

There's nothing like a bold print to make a sartorial splash. The "Look at Her Now" songstress sizzles in a Ganni Spring 2020 animal print design that she pairs with black knee-high boots.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Making a Splash

The 27-year-old certainly stands out in this vibrant ocean-blue suit by Sies Marjan. Her YSL heels tie the lewk together.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Musician in a Midi

Seeing stripes! The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress looks sleek and chic as she sports a black mock neck top by Leset and a midi-skirt from MiuMiu's Resort 2020 collection.

Gotham/GC Images
Mad About Plaid

The 27-year-old beauty stuns in a bold power-suit while out and about in the Big Apple. She wears a Frame checkered blazer and pants that she pairs with Proenza Schouler mules and an Alexander McqQeen handbag.

4CRNS / BACKGRID
Suit Up

SelGo means business! The executive producer serves bad bitch vibes in her plunging Givenchy ensemble that she rocks to a meeting.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
White-Hot

Making an entrance! For her first-ever Cannes Film Festival  red carpet, the actress shows up and shows out wearing a custom Louis Vuitton bustier and thigh-high skirt.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ABA
Majestic Purple

Gomez serves preppy-chic vibes with this majestic purple ensemble, which is all Prada!

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Biker-Chic

The Living Undocumented executive producer mixes edge with elegance wearing black blazer, leather skirt and body-hugging top.

Instagram
Flower Power

Looking straight out of a romantic comedy, the "Wolves" songstress dons a mixed pattern dress that looks oh-so-stunning. 

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royal Blues

Seeing blue! The pop star goes nautical for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival wearing a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for THR
Spot-On

The "Fetish" singer keeps it classy and timeless with a black and white polka dot dress at the Hollywood Reporter Empowerment In Entertainment event.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Picnic-Ready

Selena lights up the red carpet for the premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation with her white and blue floral Oscar de la Renta design.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard
Grease Lightning

Olivia Newton-John is probably smiling somewhere looking at this leather latex lewk. The Dead Don't Die actress sizzles in a modern-day Versace version of the all-black, leather ensemble Olivia wore in Grease.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Coach
Dark Horse

The 27-year-old songstress proves florals can be edgy, as she stuns in this Coach multi-fabric maxi-dress that she pairs with a black leather jacket. 

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein /WireImage
Blonder the Better

The new blonde beauty proves she's a hair chameleon as she rocks a new 'do in a whimsical custom vanilla-colored Coach dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Legs & Leather

Selena debuts a fresh blonde hairstyle and complements her hair change with a rocker-chic mini-dress by Coach at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Walker/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
Yellow, Not Mellow

After undergoing a kidney transplant, Selena shines bright at the Lupus Research Alliance's 2017 gala in a sunny gown.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Disco Diva

Gomez serves '70s glamour with this rainbow-colored mini-dress.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
LBD With a Twist

The InStyle Awards proves to be iconic after Selena and Demi Lovato reunite on the red carpet. The "Fetish" singer is also dressed to kill wearing a sleek and sizzling LBD.

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Pretty in Pink

The "Wolves" songstress looks perfectly pink in her Valentino turtleneck shift-dress. Her emerald jewels and bold green Prada clutch add a nice touch to her overall outfit.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Showing Skin

Gomez stuns in an off-the-shoulder white button-down top and matching pants at the 2017 WE Day California event.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala 2017

Selena strikes a pose for the cameras in an angelic Coach design at the 2017 Met Gala. Her red-hot eye makeup makes her gorgeous gown pop even more!

PacificCoastNews
Red Hot

Selena is feeling hot, hot, hot as she strolls through Malibu, Calif. wearing a fire-engine red dress.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Orange You Glad

Orange you glad Selena keeps her fashion fun and flirty? The answer is yes!

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
PJ Day

Forget athleisure-wear! Selena proves pajamas can be oh-so-fashionable.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImag
Stage Queen

The "Look at Her Now" songstress brings the glitz and the glamour to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
A Vision in White

A vision in white! Gomez gives everyone a run for their money at the Z100's 2015 Jingle Ball. She dazzles in a strapless cocktail dress that hugs all of her curves.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Sexy in Black

The singer opts for a sexy black look on-stage at Z100's 2015 Jingle Ball.

Wagner Az / AKM-GSI
Lady in Red

The 27-year-old star stops traffic and turns heads in NYC with this fiery red slip dress.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope
Elegance

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer oozes with glamour in a  Ulyana Sergeenko design.

